WTA Seoul
Singles | 2nd Round
A.Potapova VS M.Linette
18 September 2019 Starting from 05:00
Centre Court
LIVE - Anastasia Potapova - Magda Linette
WTA Seoul - 18 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Anastasia Potapova and Magda Linette live with Eurosport. The match starts at 05:00 on 18 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Anastasia
Potapova
Potapova
Russia
- Height (m)1.75
- Weight (Kg)-
- Age18
WTA ranking75
Previous matches
WTA Seoul
Singles
1st Round
A.Potapova
✓
77
6
N.Han
64
1
WTA Hiroshima
Singles
1st Round
Z.Hives
✓
64
6
6
A.Potapova
77
4
4
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
A.Potapova
6
2
4
C.Gauff
✓
3
6
6
WTA New York
Singles
2nd Round
K.Siniaková
✓
6
3
A.Potapova
0
0
A
WTA New York
Singles
1st Round
A.Van Uytvanck
6
4
2
A.Potapova
✓
4
6
6
Magda
Linette
Linette
Poland
- Height (m)1.71
- Weight (Kg)59
- Age27
WTA ranking48
Previous matches
WTA Seoul
Singles
1st Round
I.Begu
1
4
M.Linette
✓
6
6
WTA Nanchang
Singles
Quarter-final
R.Peterson
✓
6
63
77
M.Linette
3
77
65
WTA Nanchang
Singles
2nd Round
F.Liu
2
3
M.Linette
✓
6
6
WTA Nanchang
Singles
1st Round
G.Olmos
3
2
M.Linette
✓
6
6
US Open women
Singles
2nd Round
N.Osaka
✓
6
6
M.Linette
2
4
