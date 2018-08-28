WTA Seoul
Singles | 2nd Round

A.Potapova VS M.Linette

18 September 2019 Starting from 05:00

Centre Court
LIVE - Anastasia Potapova - Magda Linette

WTA Seoul - 18 September 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Anastasia Potapova and Magda Linette live with Eurosport. The match starts at 05:00 on 18 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Anastasia Potapova
Anastasia
Potapova
RussiaRussia
  • Height (m)
    1.75
  • Weight (Kg)
    -
  • Age
    18
WTA ranking
75
Previous matches
Magda Linette
Magda
Linette
PolandPoland
  • Height (m)
    1.71
  • Weight (Kg)
    59
  • Age
    27
WTA ranking
48
Previous matches
