WTA Seoul
Singles | 1st Round
J.Choi VS K.Plíšková
16 September 2019 Starting from 05:00
Centre Court
LIVE - Ji-Hee Choi - Kristýna Plíšková
WTA Seoul - 16 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Ji-Hee Choi and Kristýna Plíšková live with Eurosport. The match starts at 05:00 on 16 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Ji-Hee
Choi
Choi
Korea
- Height (m)1.76
- Weight (Kg)64
- Age24
WTA ranking-
Previous matches
WTA Seoul
Singles
1st Round
J.Choi
3
6
4
S.Vögele✓
6
2
6
Kristýna
Plíšková
Plíšková
Czech Republic
- Height (m)1.84
- Weight (Kg)73
- Age27
WTA ranking86
Previous matches
WTA Nanchang
Singles
2nd Round
S.Peng✓
6
0
6
K.Plíšková
3
6
4
WTA Nanchang
Singles
1st Round
S.Vögele
5
3
K.Plíšková✓
7
6
US Open women
Singles
2nd Round
E.Mertens✓
6
6
K.Plíšková
2
2
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
K.Plíšková✓
6
6
D.Parry
4
3
WTA Jurmala
Singles
1st Round
K.Plíšková
3
78
66
C.Garcia✓
6
66
78
View more matches
