WTA Seoul
Singles | 1st Round

D.Lao VS Y.Wang

16 September 2019 Starting from 05:00

Court 13
sport-icons/white/tennis
Match
All matches
User comments

LIVE - Danielle Lao - Yafan Wang

WTA Seoul - 16 September 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Danielle Lao and Yafan Wang live with Eurosport. The match starts at 05:00 on 16 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Danielle Lao
Danielle
Lao
United StatesUnited States
  • Height (m)
    -
  • Weight (Kg)
    -
  • Age
    28
WTA ranking
174
Previous matches
View more matches
Yafan Wang
Yafan
Wang
ChinaChina
  • Height (m)
    1.7
  • Weight (Kg)
    -
  • Age
    25
WTA ranking
50
Previous matches
View more matches

Watch Eurosport

  • Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
  • Stream to your devices at home or on the go
  • Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more
Find out more

Related

Videos & articles

US Open 2018: Women's Round-Up: Angelique Kerber escapes Johanna Larsson upset

US Open
31/08/2018