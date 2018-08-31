WTA Seoul
Singles | 1st Round
D.Lao VS Y.Wang
16 September 2019 Starting from 05:00
Court 13
Match
All matches
User comments
LIVE - Danielle Lao - Yafan Wang
WTA Seoul - 16 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Danielle Lao and Yafan Wang live with Eurosport. The match starts at 05:00 on 16 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Danielle
Lao
Lao
United States
- Height (m)-
- Weight (Kg)-
- Age28
WTA ranking174
Previous matches
WTA Nottingham
Singles
1st Round
A.Tomljanovic✓
6
6
D.Lao
2
3
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
B.Strýcová✓
6
6
D.Lao
3
4
WTA San Jose
Singles
1st Round
D.Collins✓
77
6
D.Lao
62
3
WTA Nottingham
Singles
1st Round
H.Watson✓
6
6
D.Lao
1
3
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
R.Ozaki✓
6
65
77
D.Lao
3
77
65
View more matches
Yafan
Wang
Wang
China
- Height (m)1.7
- Weight (Kg)-
- Age25
WTA ranking50
Previous matches
WTA Nanchang
Singles
1st Round
N.Stojanovic✓
6
6
Y.Wang
2
4
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
C.Wozniacki✓
1
7
6
Y.Wang
6
5
3
WTA New York
Singles
1st Round
K.Siniaková✓
6
6
Y.Wang
3
2
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
2nd Round
K.Plíšková✓
6
6
Y.Wang
1
3
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
1st Round
Y.Wang✓
3
7
6
M.Puig
6
5
3
View more matches
Watch Eurosport
- Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
- Stream to your devices at home or on the go
- Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more