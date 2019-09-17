WTA Seoul
Singles | 1st Round
D.Kovinic VS P.Tig
17 September 2019 Starting from 05:00
Centre Court
Match
All matches
LIVE - Danka Kovinic - Patricia Tig
WTA Seoul - 17 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Danka Kovinic and Patricia Tig live with Eurosport. The match starts at 05:00 on 17 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Danka
Kovinic
Kovinic
Montenegro
- Height (m)1.69
- Weight (Kg)67
- Age24
WTA ranking117
Previous matches
WTA Hiroshima
Singles
1st Round
D.Kovinic
2
2
Z.Diyas✓
6
6
WTA Moscow
Singles
1st Round
V.Ivakhnenko✓
6
7
D.Kovinic
2
5
WTA Bucharest
Singles
1st Round
D.Kovinic
2
4
M.Buzarnescu✓
6
6
WTA Istanbul
Singles
2nd Round
D.Kovinic
6
2
0
A.Rus✓
2
6
6
WTA Istanbul
Singles
1st Round
D.Kovinic✓
6
6
A.Kalinskaya
3
3
Patricia
Tig
Tig
Romania
- Height (m)-
- Weight (Kg)-
- Age25
WTA ranking124
Previous matches
WTA Hiroshima
Singles
2nd Round
L.Siegemund✓
6
5
7
P.Tig
2
7
5
WTA Hiroshima
Singles
1st Round
P.Tig✓
6
6
A.Shimizu
4
2
WTA Jurmala
Singles
Quarter-final
P.Tig
4
6
4
A.Potapova✓
6
0
6
WTA Jurmala
Singles
2nd Round
A.Kalinina
4
4
P.Tig✓
6
6
WTA Jurmala
Singles
1st Round
A.Raina
2
1
P.Tig✓
6
6
