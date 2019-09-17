WTA Seoul
Singles | 1st Round

D.Kovinic VS P.Tig

17 September 2019 Starting from 05:00

Centre Court
LIVE - Danka Kovinic - Patricia Tig

WTA Seoul - 17 September 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Danka Kovinic and Patricia Tig live with Eurosport. The match starts at 05:00 on 17 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Danka Kovinic
Danka
Kovinic
MontenegroMontenegro
  • Height (m)
    1.69
  • Weight (Kg)
    67
  • Age
    24
WTA ranking
117
Previous matches
Patricia Tig
Patricia
Tig
RomaniaRomania
  • Height (m)
    -
  • Weight (Kg)
    -
  • Age
    25
WTA ranking
124
Previous matches
