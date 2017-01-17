WTA Seoul
Singles | 1st Round

D.Allertová VS K.Flipkens

17 September 2019 Starting from 05:00

Court 13
LIVE - Denisa Allertová - Kirsten Flipkens

WTA Seoul - 17 September 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Denisa Allertová and Kirsten Flipkens live with Eurosport. The match starts at 05:00 on 17 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Denisa Allertová
Denisa
Allertová
Czech RepublicCzech Republic
  • Height (m)
    1.8
  • Weight (Kg)
    65
  • Age
    26
WTA ranking
255
Previous matches
Kirsten Flipkens
Kirsten
Flipkens
BelgiumBelgium
  • Height (m)
    1.65
  • Weight (Kg)
    59
  • Age
    33
WTA ranking
106
Previous matches
