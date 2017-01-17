WTA Seoul
Singles | 1st Round
D.Allertová VS K.Flipkens
17 September 2019 Starting from 05:00
Court 13
LIVE - Denisa Allertová - Kirsten Flipkens
WTA Seoul - 17 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Denisa Allertová and Kirsten Flipkens live with Eurosport. The match starts at 05:00 on 17 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Denisa
Allertová
Allertová
Czech Republic
- Height (m)1.8
- Weight (Kg)65
- Age26
WTA ranking255
Previous matches
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
D.Allertová
2
4
P.Kvitová✓
6
6
Wimbledon women
Singles
1st Round
D.Allertová
2
2
A.Kontaveit✓
6
6
WTA Nottingham
Singles
2nd Round
N.Osaka✓
6
6
D.Allertová
3
2
WTA Nottingham
Singles
1st Round
D.Allertová✓
6
6
K.Ahn
3
1
French Open women
Singles
1st Round
A.Sasnovich✓
6
6
D.Allertová
4
3
View more matches
Kirsten
Flipkens
Flipkens
Belgium
- Height (m)1.65
- Weight (Kg)59
- Age33
WTA ranking106
Previous matches
WTA Hiroshima
Singles
2nd Round
A.Van Uytvanck✓
6
3
6
K.Flipkens
2
6
3
WTA Hiroshima
Singles
1st Round
L.Samsonova
62
4
K.Flipkens✓
77
6
US Open women
Singles
2nd Round
K.Flipkens
3
5
B.Andreescu✓
6
7
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
X.Wang
6
2
2
K.Flipkens✓
3
6
6
WTA Washington
Singles
1st Round
S.Hsieh✓
6
6
K.Flipkens
4
3
View more matches
