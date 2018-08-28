WTA Seoul
Singles | 1st Round
•Live
I.Begu
1
M.Linette•
3
16 September 2019Court 13
LIVE - Irina Begu - Magda Linette
WTA Seoul - 16 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Irina Begu and Magda Linette live with Eurosport. The match starts at 05:00 on 16 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Irina
Begu
Begu
Romania
- Height (m)1.81
- Weight (Kg)70
- Age29
WTA ranking92
Previous matches
WTA Palermo
Singles
2nd Round
I.Begu
4
7
64
J.Paolini✓
6
5
77
WTA Palermo
Singles
1st Round
T.Mrdeža
5
2
I.Begu✓
7
6
WTA Bucharest
Singles
Quarter-final
I.Begu
5
2
L.Siegemund✓
7
6
WTA Bucharest
Singles
2nd Round
K.Juvan
4
3
I.Begu✓
6
6
WTA Bucharest
Singles
1st Round
I.Begu✓
7
6
A.Krunic
5
1
View more matches
Magda
Linette
Linette
Poland
- Height (m)1.71
- Weight (Kg)59
- Age27
WTA ranking53
Previous matches
WTA Nanchang
Singles
Quarter-final
R.Peterson✓
6
63
77
M.Linette
3
77
65
WTA Nanchang
Singles
2nd Round
F.Liu
2
3
M.Linette✓
6
6
WTA Nanchang
Singles
1st Round
G.Olmos
3
2
M.Linette✓
6
6
US Open women
Singles
2nd Round
N.Osaka✓
6
6
M.Linette
2
4
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
A.Sharma
3
4
M.Linette✓
6
6
View more matches
