WTA Seoul
Singles | 1st Round
K.Muchová VS A.Van Uytvanck
17 September 2019 Starting from 05:00
Court 2
LIVE - Karolína Muchová - Alison Van Uytvanck
WTA Seoul - 17 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Karolína Muchová and Alison Van Uytvanck live with Eurosport. The match starts at 05:00 on 17 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Karolína
Muchová
Muchová
Czech Republic
- Height (m)-
- Weight (Kg)-
- Age23
WTA ranking45
Previous matches
US Open women
Singles
3rd Round
S.Williams✓
6
6
K.Muchová
3
2
US Open women
Singles
2nd Round
K.Muchová✓
6
4
77
S.Hsieh
1
6
62
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
E.Rybakina
4
4
K.Muchová✓
6
6
WTA New York
Singles
Quarter-final
K.Muchová
77
4
63
M.Linette✓
64
6
77
WTA New York
Singles
2nd Round
K.Muchová✓
6
6
K.Ahn
3
1
View more matches
Alison
Van Uytvanck
Van Uytvanck
Belgium
- Height (m)1.73
- Weight (Kg)63
- Age25
WTA ranking62
Previous matches
WTA Hiroshima
Singles
Quarter-final
A.Van Uytvanck
4
5
M.Buzarnescu✓
6
7
WTA Hiroshima
Singles
2nd Round
A.Van Uytvanck✓
6
3
6
K.Flipkens
2
6
3
WTA Hiroshima
Singles
1st Round
A.Van Uytvanck✓
6
6
Y.Bonaventure
4
2
US Open women
Singles
2nd Round
A.Van Uytvanck
5
4
Q.Wang✓
7
6
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
V.Kužmová
4
4
A.Van Uytvanck✓
6
6
View more matches
