WTA Seoul
Singles | 1st Round

K.Muchová VS A.Van Uytvanck

17 September 2019 Starting from 05:00

Court 2
LIVE - Karolína Muchová - Alison Van Uytvanck

WTA Seoul - 17 September 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Karolína Muchová and Alison Van Uytvanck live with Eurosport. The match starts at 05:00 on 17 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Karolína Muchová
Karolína
Muchová
Czech RepublicCzech Republic
  • Height (m)
    -
  • Weight (Kg)
    -
  • Age
    23
WTA ranking
45
Previous matches
Alison Van Uytvanck
Alison
Van Uytvanck
BelgiumBelgium
  • Height (m)
    1.73
  • Weight (Kg)
    63
  • Age
    25
WTA ranking
62
Previous matches
