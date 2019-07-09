WTA Seoul
Singles | Quarter-final
K.Muchová VS P.Hon
20 September 2019 Starting from 04:00
Seoul Olympic Park Tennis Center
Match
LIVE - Karolína Muchová - Priscilla Hon
WTA Seoul - 20 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Karolína Muchová and Priscilla Hon live with Eurosport. The match starts at 04:00 on 20 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Karolína
Muchová
Muchová
Czech Republic
- Height (m)-
- Weight (Kg)-
- Age23
WTA ranking45
Previous matches
WTA Seoul
Singles
2nd Round
K.Muchová
✓
6
6
T.Babos
2
3
WTA Seoul
Singles
1st Round
K.Muchová
✓
6
3
6
A.Van Uytvanck
4
6
2
US Open women
Singles
3rd Round
S.Williams
✓
6
6
K.Muchová
3
2
US Open women
Singles
2nd Round
K.Muchová
✓
6
4
77
S.Hsieh
1
6
62
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
E.Rybakina
4
4
K.Muchová
✓
6
6
Priscilla
Hon
Hon
Australia
- Height (m)-
- Weight (Kg)-
- Age21
WTA ranking119
Previous matches
WTA Seoul
Singles
2nd Round
P.Hon
✓
6
5
6
A.Tomljanovic
3
7
1
WTA Seoul
Singles
1st Round
P.Hon
✓
6
6
M.Buzarnescu
3
4
WTA Hiroshima
Singles
2nd Round
S.Hsieh
✓
1
77
7
P.Hon
6
62
5
WTA Hiroshima
Singles
1st Round
K.Kawa
0
6
4
P.Hon
✓
6
1
6
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
M.Gasparyan
✓
77
6
P.Hon
64
4
