WTA Seoul
Singles | 2nd Round
K.Muchová VS T.Babos
19 September 2019 Starting from 05:00
Centre Court
LIVE - Karolína Muchová - Tímea Babos
WTA Seoul - 19 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Karolína Muchová and Tímea Babos live with Eurosport. The match starts at 05:00 on 19 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Karolína
Muchová
Muchová
Czech Republic
- Height (m)-
- Weight (Kg)-
- Age23
WTA ranking45
Previous matches
WTA Seoul
Singles
1st Round
K.Muchová
✓
6
3
6
A.Van Uytvanck
4
6
2
US Open women
Singles
3rd Round
S.Williams
✓
6
6
K.Muchová
3
2
US Open women
Singles
2nd Round
K.Muchová
✓
6
4
77
S.Hsieh
1
6
62
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
E.Rybakina
4
4
K.Muchová
✓
6
6
WTA New York
Singles
Quarter-final
K.Muchová
77
4
63
M.Linette
✓
64
6
77
View more matches
Tímea
Babos
Babos
Hungary
- Height (m)1.79
- Weight (Kg)68
- Age26
WTA ranking92
Previous matches
WTA Seoul
Singles
1st Round
T.Babos
✓
6
6
J.Ostapenko
3
3
US Open women
Singles
2nd Round
C.Gauff
✓
6
4
6
T.Babos
2
6
4
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
T.Babos
✓
6
0
C.Suárez
2
0
A
WTA San Jose
Singles
1st Round
T.Babos
2
6
63
M.Hibi
✓
6
3
77
Roland-Garros women
Singles
1st Round
T.Babos
6
2
1
P.Hon
✓
3
6
6
View more matches
