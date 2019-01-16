WTA Seoul
Singles | 2nd Round

K.Muchová VS T.Babos

19 September 2019 Starting from 05:00

Centre Court
LIVE - Karolína Muchová - Tímea Babos

WTA Seoul - 19 September 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Karolína Muchová and Tímea Babos live with Eurosport. The match starts at 05:00 on 19 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Karolína Muchová
Karolína
Muchová
Czech RepublicCzech Republic
  • Height (m)
    -
  • Weight (Kg)
    -
  • Age
    23
WTA ranking
45
Tímea Babos
Tímea
Babos
HungaryHungary
  • Height (m)
    1.79
  • Weight (Kg)
    68
  • Age
    26
WTA ranking
92
