WTA Seoul
Singles | Quarter-final
K.Flipkens VS M.Linette
20 September 2019 Starting from 04:00
Seoul Olympic Park Tennis Center
Match
All matches
User comments
LIVE - Kirsten Flipkens - Magda Linette
WTA Seoul - 20 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Kirsten Flipkens and Magda Linette live with Eurosport. The match starts at 04:00 on 20 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Kirsten
Flipkens
Flipkens
Belgium
- Height (m)1.65
- Weight (Kg)59
- Age33
WTA ranking106
Previous matches
WTA Seoul
Singles
2nd Round
M.Gasparyan
3
5
K.Flipkens
✓
6
7
WTA Seoul
Singles
1st Round
D.Allertová
2
5
K.Flipkens
✓
6
7
WTA Hiroshima
Singles
2nd Round
A.Van Uytvanck
✓
6
3
6
K.Flipkens
2
6
3
WTA Hiroshima
Singles
1st Round
L.Samsonova
62
4
K.Flipkens
✓
77
6
US Open women
Singles
2nd Round
K.Flipkens
3
5
B.Andreescu
✓
6
7
View more matches
Magda
Linette
Linette
Poland
- Height (m)1.71
- Weight (Kg)59
- Age27
WTA ranking48
Previous matches
WTA Seoul
Singles
2nd Round
A.Potapova
5
64
M.Linette
✓
7
77
WTA Seoul
Singles
1st Round
I.Begu
1
4
M.Linette
✓
6
6
WTA Nanchang
Singles
Quarter-final
R.Peterson
✓
6
63
77
M.Linette
3
77
65
WTA Nanchang
Singles
2nd Round
F.Liu
2
3
M.Linette
✓
6
6
WTA Nanchang
Singles
1st Round
G.Olmos
3
2
M.Linette
✓
6
6
View more matches
Watch Eurosport
- Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
- Stream to your devices at home or on the go
- Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more