WTA Seoul
Singles | Quarter-final

K.Flipkens VS M.Linette

20 September 2019 Starting from 04:00

Seoul Olympic Park Tennis Center
Match
LIVE - Kirsten Flipkens - Magda Linette

WTA Seoul - 20 September 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Kirsten Flipkens and Magda Linette live with Eurosport. The match starts at 04:00 on 20 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Kirsten Flipkens
Kirsten
Flipkens
BelgiumBelgium
  • Height (m)
    1.65
  • Weight (Kg)
    59
  • Age
    33
WTA ranking
106
Previous matches
Magda Linette
Magda
Linette
PolandPoland
  • Height (m)
    1.71
  • Weight (Kg)
    59
  • Age
    27
WTA ranking
48
Previous matches
