WTA Seoul
Singles | Quarter-final

K.Ahn VS E.Alexandrova

20 September 2019 Starting from 04:00

Seoul Olympic Park Tennis Center
sport-icons/white/tennis
Match
All matches
User comments

LIVE - Kristie Ahn - Ekaterina Alexandrova

WTA Seoul - 20 September 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Kristie Ahn and Ekaterina Alexandrova live with Eurosport. The match starts at 04:00 on 20 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Kristie Ahn
Kristie
Ahn
United StatesUnited States
  • Height (m)
    -
  • Weight (Kg)
    -
  • Age
    27
WTA ranking
93
Previous matches
View more matches
Ekaterina Alexandrova
Ekaterina
Alexandrova
RussiaRussia
  • Height (m)
    -
  • Weight (Kg)
    66
  • Age
    24
WTA ranking
39
Previous matches
View more matches

Watch Eurosport

  • Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
  • Stream to your devices at home or on the go
  • Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more
Find out more

Related

Videos & articles

US Open news - Elise Mertens ends Kristie Ahn’s Cinderella run

US Open
03/09/2019

Tennis news - Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka to meet for first time since US Open final

WTA Toronto
09/08/2019

Flawless Caroline Wozniacki eases into Istanbul second round

WTA Istanbul
24/04/2018

French Open 2017: Order of play, Day 13: Murray meets Wawrinka, Nadal faces Thiem in last four

French Open men
09/06/2017