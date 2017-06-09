WTA Seoul
Singles | Quarter-final
K.Ahn VS E.Alexandrova
20 September 2019 Starting from 04:00
Seoul Olympic Park Tennis Center
LIVE - Kristie Ahn - Ekaterina Alexandrova
WTA Seoul - 20 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Kristie Ahn and Ekaterina Alexandrova live with Eurosport. The match starts at 04:00 on 20 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Kristie
Ahn
Ahn
United States
- Height (m)-
- Weight (Kg)-
- Age27
WTA ranking93
Previous matches
WTA Seoul
Singles
2nd Round
A.Bogdan
6
4
62
K.Ahn
✓
0
6
77
WTA Seoul
Singles
1st Round
K.Ahn
✓
6
6
T.Bacsinszky
0
0
US Open women
Singles
4th Round
K.Ahn
1
1
E.Mertens
✓
6
6
US Open women
Singles
3rd Round
K.Ahn
✓
6
7
J.Ostapenko
3
5
US Open women
Singles
2nd Round
A.Kalinskaya
2
3
K.Ahn
✓
6
6
View more matches
Ekaterina
Alexandrova
Alexandrova
Russia
- Height (m)-
- Weight (Kg)66
- Age24
WTA ranking39
Previous matches
WTA Seoul
Singles
2nd Round
K.Plíšková
6
3
4
E.Alexandrova
✓
3
6
6
WTA Seoul
Singles
1st Round
G.Minnen
4
3
E.Alexandrova
✓
6
6
US Open women
Singles
2nd Round
E.Alexandrova
65
6
3
S.Zhang
✓
77
4
6
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
E.Alexandrova
✓
6
6
S.Stosur
1
3
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
2nd Round
E.Alexandrova
6
5
4
S.Halep
✓
3
7
6
View more matches
