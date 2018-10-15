WTA Seoul
Singles | 1st Round

K.Ahn VS T.Bacsinszky

16 September 2019 Starting from 05:00

Centre Court
LIVE - Kristie Ahn - Timea Bacsinszky

WTA Seoul - 16 September 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Kristie Ahn and Timea Bacsinszky live with Eurosport. The match starts at 05:00 on 16 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Kristie Ahn
Kristie
Ahn
United StatesUnited States
  • Height (m)
    -
  • Weight (Kg)
    -
  • Age
    27
WTA ranking
141
Timea Bacsinszky
Timea
Bacsinszky
SwitzerlandSwitzerland
  • Height (m)
    1.7
  • Weight (Kg)
    62
  • Age
    30
WTA ranking
89
