WTA Seoul
Singles | 1st Round
K.Ahn VS T.Bacsinszky
16 September 2019 Starting from 05:00
Centre Court
LIVE - Kristie Ahn - Timea Bacsinszky
WTA Seoul - 16 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Kristie Ahn and Timea Bacsinszky live with Eurosport. The match starts at 05:00 on 16 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Kristie
Ahn
Ahn
United States
- Height (m)-
- Weight (Kg)-
- Age27
WTA ranking141
Previous matches
US Open women
Singles
4th Round
K.Ahn
1
1
E.Mertens✓
6
6
US Open women
Singles
3rd Round
K.Ahn✓
6
7
J.Ostapenko
3
5
US Open women
Singles
2nd Round
A.Kalinskaya
2
3
K.Ahn✓
6
6
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
K.Ahn✓
7
6
S.Kuznetsova
5
2
WTA New York
Singles
2nd Round
K.Muchová✓
6
6
K.Ahn
3
1
View more matches
Timea
Bacsinszky
Bacsinszky
Switzerland
- Height (m)1.7
- Weight (Kg)62
- Age30
WTA ranking89
Previous matches
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
C.McNally✓
6
6
T.Bacsinszky
4
1
WTA Lausanne
Singles
1st Round
T.Bacsinszky
2
7
1
J.Teichmann✓
6
5
6
Wimbledon women
Singles
1st Round
S.Stephens✓
6
6
T.Bacsinszky
2
4
WTA Rabat
Singles
2nd Round
T.Bacsinszky
4
6
2
A.Tomljanovic✓
6
1
6
WTA Rabat
Singles
1st Round
T.Bacsinszky✓
6
6
J.Larsson
3
1
View more matches
