WTA Seoul
Singles | 2nd Round
K.Plíšková VS E.Alexandrova
18 September 2019 Starting from 05:00
Centre Court
Match
All matches
User comments
LIVE - Kristýna Plíšková - Ekaterina Alexandrova
WTA Seoul - 18 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Kristýna Plíšková and Ekaterina Alexandrova live with Eurosport. The match starts at 05:00 on 18 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Kristýna
Plíšková
Plíšková
Czech Republic
- Height (m)1.84
- Weight (Kg)73
- Age27
WTA ranking81
Previous matches
WTA Seoul
Singles
1st Round
J.Choi
1
4
K.Plíšková
✓
6
6
WTA Nanchang
Singles
2nd Round
S.Peng
✓
6
0
6
K.Plíšková
3
6
4
WTA Nanchang
Singles
1st Round
S.Vögele
5
3
K.Plíšková
✓
7
6
US Open women
Singles
2nd Round
E.Mertens
✓
6
6
K.Plíšková
2
2
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
K.Plíšková
✓
6
6
D.Parry
4
3
View more matches
Ekaterina
Alexandrova
Alexandrova
Russia
- Height (m)-
- Weight (Kg)66
- Age24
WTA ranking39
Previous matches
WTA Seoul
Singles
1st Round
G.Minnen
4
3
E.Alexandrova
✓
6
6
US Open women
Singles
2nd Round
E.Alexandrova
65
6
3
S.Zhang
✓
77
4
6
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
E.Alexandrova
✓
6
6
S.Stosur
1
3
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
2nd Round
E.Alexandrova
6
5
4
S.Halep
✓
3
7
6
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
1st Round
E.Alexandrova
✓
6
6
C.Suárez
4
1
View more matches
Watch Eurosport
- Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
- Stream to your devices at home or on the go
- Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more
Related
Videos & articles
15/01/2019
Tennis news - Karolina Pliskova breezes past Czech counterpart Karolina Muchova in first round
Australian Open
09/06/2018
French Open order of play Day 15: Thiem stands in the way of Nadal and 11th Roland Garros title
French Open men