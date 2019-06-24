WTA Seoul
Singles | 2nd Round
M.Gasparyan VS K.Flipkens
18 September 2019 Starting from 05:00
Court 2
LIVE - Margarita Gasparyan - Kirsten Flipkens
WTA Seoul - 18 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Margarita Gasparyan and Kirsten Flipkens live with Eurosport. The match starts at 05:00 on 18 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Margarita
Gasparyan
Gasparyan
Russia
- Height (m)1.83
- Weight (Kg)73
- Age25
WTA ranking56
Previous matches
WTA Seoul
Singles
1st Round
M.Gasparyan
✓
7
6
T.Maria
5
4
US Open women
Singles
2nd Round
J.Konta
✓
6
6
M.Gasparyan
1
0
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
M.Gasparyan
✓
77
6
P.Hon
64
4
WTA New York
Singles
1st Round
C.Giorgi
✓
6
6
M.Gasparyan
3
2
WTA Jurmala
Singles
1st Round
I.Bara
✓
6
4
4
M.Gasparyan
4
6
0
A
Kirsten
Flipkens
Flipkens
Belgium
- Height (m)1.65
- Weight (Kg)59
- Age33
WTA ranking106
Previous matches
WTA Seoul
Singles
1st Round
D.Allertová
2
5
K.Flipkens
✓
6
7
WTA Hiroshima
Singles
2nd Round
A.Van Uytvanck
✓
6
3
6
K.Flipkens
2
6
3
WTA Hiroshima
Singles
1st Round
L.Samsonova
62
4
K.Flipkens
✓
77
6
US Open women
Singles
2nd Round
K.Flipkens
3
5
B.Andreescu
✓
6
7
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
X.Wang
6
2
2
K.Flipkens
✓
3
6
6
