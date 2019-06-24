WTA Seoul
Singles | 2nd Round

M.Gasparyan VS K.Flipkens

18 September 2019 Starting from 05:00

Court 2
sport-icons/white/tennis
Match
All matches
User comments

LIVE - Margarita Gasparyan - Kirsten Flipkens

WTA Seoul - 18 September 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Margarita Gasparyan and Kirsten Flipkens live with Eurosport. The match starts at 05:00 on 18 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Margarita Gasparyan
Margarita
Gasparyan
RussiaRussia
  • Height (m)
    1.83
  • Weight (Kg)
    73
  • Age
    25
WTA ranking
56
Previous matches
View more matches
Kirsten Flipkens
Kirsten
Flipkens
BelgiumBelgium
  • Height (m)
    1.65
  • Weight (Kg)
    59
  • Age
    33
WTA ranking
106
Previous matches
View more matches

Watch Eurosport

  • Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
  • Stream to your devices at home or on the go
  • Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more
Find out more

Related

Videos & articles

Eastbourne 2019: Caroline Wozniacki begins title defence with win

Nature Valley International
24/06/2019