WTA Seoul
Singles | 1st Round
M.Gasparyan VS T.Maria
16 September 2019 Starting from 05:00
Court 2
Match
LIVE - Margarita Gasparyan - Tatjana Maria
WTA Seoul - 16 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Margarita Gasparyan and Tatjana Maria live with Eurosport. The match starts at 05:00 on 16 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Margarita
Gasparyan
Russia
- Height (m)1.83
- Weight (Kg)73
- Age25
WTA ranking61
Previous matches
US Open women
Singles
2nd Round
J.Konta✓
6
6
M.Gasparyan
1
0
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
M.Gasparyan✓
77
6
P.Hon
64
4
WTA New York
Singles
1st Round
C.Giorgi✓
6
6
M.Gasparyan
3
2
WTA Jurmala
Singles
1st Round
I.Bara✓
6
4
4
M.Gasparyan
4
6
0
A
Wimbledon women
Singles
2nd Round
E.Svitolina✓
5
6
M.Gasparyan
7
5
A
View more matches
Tatjana
Maria
Germany
- Height (m)1.72
- Weight (Kg)62
- Age32
WTA ranking79
Previous matches
WTA Hiroshima
Singles
1st Round
K.Nara✓
6
6
T.Maria
4
4
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
K.Kanepi✓
5
77
6
T.Maria
7
64
3
WTA Toronto
Singles
2nd Round
T.Maria
2
0
A
N.Osaka✓
6
0
WTA Toronto
Singles
1st Round
S.Zheng
3
4
T.Maria✓
6
6
WTA Jurmala
Singles
1st Round
T.Maria
4
6
4
J.Fett✓
6
1
6
View more matches
