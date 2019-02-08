WTA Seoul
Singles | 1st Round

M.Sakkari VS P.Tig

17 September 2019 Starting from 05:00

Centre Court
sport-icons/white/tennis
Match
All matches
User comments

LIVE - Maria Sakkari - Patricia Tig

WTA Seoul - 17 September 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Maria Sakkari and Patricia Tig live with Eurosport. The match starts at 05:00 on 17 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Maria Sakkari
Maria
Sakkari
GreeceGreece
  • Height (m)
    1.72
  • Weight (Kg)
    62
  • Age
    24
WTA ranking
27
Previous matches
View more matches
Patricia Tig
Patricia
Tig
RomaniaRomania
  • Height (m)
    -
  • Weight (Kg)
    -
  • Age
    25
WTA ranking
124
Previous matches
View more matches

Watch Eurosport

  • Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
  • Stream to your devices at home or on the go
  • Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more
Find out more

Related

Videos & articles

Tennis news - Sakkari battles back to reach semis in San Jose

WTA San Jose
03/08/2019

Eastbourne 2019: Jo Konta digs in to beat Maria Sakkari

Nature Valley International
25/06/2019

Sakkari stuns defending champion Bertens at Charleston

WTA Charleston
04/04/2019

Tennis news - Maria Sakkari slams ‘worst ever’ line judges after Fed Cup defeat to Johanna Konta

Wimbledon women
08/02/2019