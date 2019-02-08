WTA Seoul
Singles | 1st Round
M.Sakkari VS P.Tig
17 September 2019 Starting from 05:00
Centre Court
LIVE - Maria Sakkari - Patricia Tig
WTA Seoul - 17 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Maria Sakkari and Patricia Tig live with Eurosport. The match starts at 05:00 on 17 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Maria
Sakkari
Sakkari
Greece
- Height (m)1.72
- Weight (Kg)62
- Age24
WTA ranking27
Previous matches
US Open women
Singles
3rd Round
M.Sakkari
5
3
A.Barty✓
7
6
US Open women
Singles
2nd Round
M.Sakkari✓
65
6
6
S.Peng
77
4
2
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
M.Sakkari✓
6
6
C.Giorgi
1
0
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
Quarter-final
A.Barty✓
5
6
6
M.Sakkari
7
2
0
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
3rd Round
A.Sabalenka
77
4
4
M.Sakkari✓
64
6
6
View more matches
Patricia
Tig
Tig
Romania
- Height (m)-
- Weight (Kg)-
- Age25
WTA ranking124
Previous matches
WTA Hiroshima
Singles
2nd Round
L.Siegemund✓
6
5
7
P.Tig
2
7
5
WTA Hiroshima
Singles
1st Round
P.Tig✓
6
6
A.Shimizu
4
2
WTA Jurmala
Singles
Quarter-final
P.Tig
4
6
4
A.Potapova✓
6
0
6
WTA Jurmala
Singles
2nd Round
A.Kalinina
4
4
P.Tig✓
6
6
WTA Jurmala
Singles
1st Round
A.Raina
2
1
P.Tig✓
6
6
View more matches
