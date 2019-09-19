WTA Seoul
Singles | 2nd Round
P.Tig VS P.Badosa
19 September 2019 Starting from 05:00
Centre Court
Match
LIVE - Patricia Tig - Paula Badosa
WTA Seoul - 19 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Patricia Tig and Paula Badosa live with Eurosport. The match starts at 05:00 on 19 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Patricia
Tig
Tig
Romania
- Height (m)-
- Weight (Kg)-
- Age25
WTA ranking124
Previous matches
WTA Seoul
Singles
1st Round
D.Kovinic
4
6
63
P.Tig
✓
6
3
77
WTA Hiroshima
Singles
2nd Round
L.Siegemund
✓
6
5
7
P.Tig
2
7
5
WTA Hiroshima
Singles
1st Round
P.Tig
✓
6
6
A.Shimizu
4
2
WTA Jurmala
Singles
Quarter-final
P.Tig
4
6
4
A.Potapova
✓
6
0
6
WTA Jurmala
Singles
2nd Round
A.Kalinina
4
4
P.Tig
✓
6
6
Paula
Badosa
Badosa
Spain
- Height (m)-
- Weight (Kg)-
- Age21
WTA ranking88
Previous matches
WTA Seoul
Singles
1st Round
P.Badosa
✓
6
6
J.Teichmann
4
4
WTA Nanchang
Singles
1st Round
P.Badosa
4
2
S.Peng
✓
6
6
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
P.Badosa
4
2
K.Bertens
✓
6
6
WTA Palermo
Singles
Semifinal
K.Bertens
✓
6
7
P.Badosa
1
5
WTA Palermo
Singles
Quarter-final
A.Rus
2
1
P.Badosa
✓
6
6
