WTA Seoul
Singles | 2nd Round

P.Tig VS P.Badosa

19 September 2019 Starting from 05:00

Centre Court
LIVE - Patricia Tig - Paula Badosa

WTA Seoul - 19 September 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Patricia Tig and Paula Badosa live with Eurosport. The match starts at 05:00 on 19 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Patricia Tig
Patricia
Tig
RomaniaRomania
  Age
    -
  Age
    -
  • Age
    25
WTA ranking
124
Previous matches
Paula Badosa
Paula
Badosa
SpainSpain
  Age
    -
  Age
    -
  • Age
    21
WTA ranking
88
Previous matches
