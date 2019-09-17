WTA Seoul
Singles | 1st Round
P.Badosa VS J.Teichmann
17 September 2019 Starting from 05:00
Court 13
Match
All matches
User comments
LIVE - Paula Badosa - Jil Teichmann
WTA Seoul - 17 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Paula Badosa and Jil Teichmann live with Eurosport. The match starts at 05:00 on 17 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Paula
Badosa
Badosa
Spain
- Height (m)-
- Weight (Kg)-
- Age21
WTA ranking88
Previous matches
WTA Nanchang
Singles
1st Round
P.Badosa
4
2
S.Peng✓
6
6
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
P.Badosa
4
2
K.Bertens✓
6
6
WTA Palermo
Singles
Semifinal
K.Bertens✓
6
7
P.Badosa
1
5
WTA Palermo
Singles
Quarter-final
A.Rus
2
1
P.Badosa✓
6
6
WTA Palermo
Singles
2nd Round
F.Stollár
1
3
P.Badosa✓
6
6
View more matches
Jil
Teichmann
Teichmann
Switzerland
- Height (m)-
- Weight (Kg)-
- Age22
WTA ranking70
Previous matches
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
E.Mertens✓
6
6
J.Teichmann
2
2
WTA New York
Singles
1st Round
K.Ahn✓
6
6
J.Teichmann
3
4
WTA Palermo
Singles
Final
K.Bertens
63
2
J.Teichmann✓
77
6
WTA Palermo
Singles
Semifinal
L.Samsonova
3
1
J.Teichmann✓
6
6
WTA Palermo
Singles
Quarter-final
J.Teichmann✓
6
1
A.Friedsam
0
0
A
View more matches
Watch Eurosport
- Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
- Stream to your devices at home or on the go
- Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more