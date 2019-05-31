WTA Seoul
Singles | 1st Round
P.Hercog VS A.Bogdan
17 September 2019 Starting from 05:00
Court 2
LIVE - Polona Hercog - Ana Bogdan
WTA Seoul - 17 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Polona Hercog and Ana Bogdan live with Eurosport. The match starts at 05:00 on 17 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Polona
Hercog
Hercog
Slovenia
- Height (m)1.85
- Weight (Kg)70
- Age28
WTA ranking51
Previous matches
WTA Zhengzhou
Singles
2nd Round
K.Plíšková✓
6
7
P.Hercog
3
5
WTA Zhengzhou
Singles
1st Round
P.Hercog✓
6
6
M.Wang
3
4
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
D.Collins✓
6
4
6
P.Hercog
3
6
4
WTA New York
Singles
1st Round
P.Hercog
3
2
A.Sasnovich✓
6
6
WTA Toronto
Singles
1st Round
P.Hercog
3
6
65
J.Görges✓
6
1
77
View more matches
Ana
Bogdan
Bogdan
Romania
- Height (m)1.72
- Weight (Kg)-
- Age26
WTA ranking143
Previous matches
US Open women
Singles
2nd Round
P.Martic✓
6
6
A.Bogdan
2
4
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
A.Bogdan✓
6
6
H.Dart
3
1
WTA Jurmala
Singles
1st Round
A.Bogdan
3
65
D.Jakupovic✓
6
77
WTA Bucharest
Singles
1st Round
A.Sevastova✓
5
77
7
A.Bogdan
7
64
5
Wimbledon women
Singles
1st Round
A.Bogdan
5
2
J.Konta✓
7
6
View more matches
