WTA Seoul
Singles | 2nd Round
P.Hon VS A.Tomljanovic
19 September 2019 Starting from 05:00
Centre Court
LIVE - Priscilla Hon - Ajla Tomljanovic
WTA Seoul - 19 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Priscilla Hon and Ajla Tomljanovic live with Eurosport. The match starts at 05:00 on 19 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Priscilla
Hon
Hon
Australia
- Height (m)-
- Weight (Kg)-
- Age21
WTA ranking119
Previous matches
WTA Seoul
Singles
1st Round
P.Hon
✓
6
6
M.Buzarnescu
3
4
WTA Hiroshima
Singles
2nd Round
S.Hsieh
✓
1
77
7
P.Hon
6
62
5
WTA Hiroshima
Singles
1st Round
K.Kawa
0
6
4
P.Hon
✓
6
1
6
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
M.Gasparyan
✓
77
6
P.Hon
64
4
WTA 's-Hertogenbosch
Singles
1st Round
P.Badosa
✓
6
6
P.Hon
4
3
View more matches
Ajla
Tomljanovic
Tomljanovic
Australia
- Height (m)1.8
- Weight (Kg)67
- Age26
WTA ranking42
Previous matches
WTA Seoul
Singles
1st Round
S.Vögele
0
2
A.Tomljanovic
✓
6
6
WTA Zhengzhou
Singles
Semifinal
K.Plíšková
✓
6
6
A.Tomljanovic
3
2
WTA Zhengzhou
Singles
Quarter-final
A.Tomljanovic
✓
6
64
6
S.Zheng
1
77
4
WTA Zhengzhou
Singles
2nd Round
K.Bertens
4
61
A.Tomljanovic
✓
6
77
WTA Zhengzhou
Singles
1st Round
A.Tomljanovic
✓
6
6
L.Pattinama-Kerkhove
2
0
View more matches
