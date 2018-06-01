WTA Seoul
Singles | 1st Round
P.Hon VS M.Buzarnescu
17 September 2019 Starting from 05:00
Court 13
LIVE - Priscilla Hon - Mihaela Buzarnescu
WTA Seoul - 17 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Priscilla Hon and Mihaela Buzarnescu live with Eurosport. The match starts at 05:00 on 17 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Priscilla
Hon
Hon
Australia
- Height (m)-
- Weight (Kg)-
- Age21
WTA ranking119
Previous matches
WTA Hiroshima
Singles
2nd Round
S.Hsieh✓
1
77
7
P.Hon
6
62
5
WTA Hiroshima
Singles
1st Round
K.Kawa
0
6
4
P.Hon✓
6
1
6
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
M.Gasparyan✓
77
6
P.Hon
64
4
WTA 's-Hertogenbosch
Singles
1st Round
P.Badosa✓
6
6
P.Hon
4
3
Roland-Garros women
Singles
2nd Round
P.Hon
5
7
3
M.Keys✓
7
5
6
Mihaela
Buzarnescu
Buzarnescu
Romania
- Height (m)1.75
- Weight (Kg)59
- Age31
WTA ranking101
Previous matches
WTA Hiroshima
Singles
Semifinal
N.Hibino✓
4
6
6
M.Buzarnescu
6
0
3
WTA Hiroshima
Singles
Quarter-final
A.Van Uytvanck
4
5
M.Buzarnescu✓
6
7
WTA Hiroshima
Singles
2nd Round
M.Buzarnescu✓
77
7
K.Nara
61
5
WTA Hiroshima
Singles
1st Round
M.Buzarnescu✓
6
6
V.Tomova
1
4
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
A.Petkovic✓
6
6
M.Buzarnescu
3
4
