WTA Seoul
Singles | 1st Round
S.Vögele VS A.Tomljanovic
17 September 2019 Starting from 05:00
Court 2
LIVE - Stefanie Vögele - Ajla Tomljanovic
WTA Seoul - 17 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Stefanie Vögele and Ajla Tomljanovic live with Eurosport. The match starts at 05:00 on 17 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Stefanie
Vögele
Vögele
Switzerland
- Height (m)1.7
- Weight (Kg)60
- Age29
WTA ranking118
Previous matches
WTA Nanchang
Singles
1st Round
S.Vögele
5
3
K.Plíšková✓
7
6
WTA Palermo
Singles
1st Round
A.Friedsam✓
6
78
S.Vögele
2
66
WTA Lausanne
Singles
1st Round
S.Vögele
6
1
0
M.Buzarnescu✓
1
6
6
Wimbledon women
Singles
1st Round
S.Vögele
7
5
4
K.Kanepi✓
5
7
6
WTA Prague
Singles
1st Round
S.Vögele
1
2
J.Cepelová✓
6
6
View more matches
Ajla
Tomljanovic
Tomljanovic
Australia
- Height (m)1.8
- Weight (Kg)67
- Age26
WTA ranking42
Previous matches
WTA Zhengzhou
Singles
Semifinal
K.Plíšková✓
6
6
A.Tomljanovic
3
2
WTA Zhengzhou
Singles
Quarter-final
A.Tomljanovic✓
6
64
6
S.Zheng
1
77
4
WTA Zhengzhou
Singles
2nd Round
K.Bertens
4
61
A.Tomljanovic✓
6
77
WTA Zhengzhou
Singles
1st Round
A.Tomljanovic✓
6
6
L.Pattinama-Kerkhove
2
0
US Open women
Singles
2nd Round
A.Kontaveit✓
4
7
6
A.Tomljanovic
6
5
2
View more matches
