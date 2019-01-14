WTA Seoul
Singles | 1st Round

T.Babos VS J.Ostapenko

17 September 2019 Starting from 05:00

Centre Court
LIVE - Tímea Babos - Jelena Ostapenko

WTA Seoul - 17 September 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Tímea Babos and Jelena Ostapenko live with Eurosport. The match starts at 05:00 on 17 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Tímea Babos
Tímea
Babos
HungaryHungary
  • Height (m)
    1.79
  • Weight (Kg)
    68
  • Age
    26
WTA ranking
92
Jelena Ostapenko
Jelena
Ostapenko
LatviaLatvia
  • Height (m)
    1.77
  • Weight (Kg)
    68
  • Age
    22
WTA ranking
74
