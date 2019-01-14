WTA Seoul
Singles | 1st Round
T.Babos VS J.Ostapenko
17 September 2019 Starting from 05:00
Centre Court
Match
All matches
User comments
LIVE - Tímea Babos - Jelena Ostapenko
WTA Seoul - 17 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Tímea Babos and Jelena Ostapenko live with Eurosport. The match starts at 05:00 on 17 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Tímea
Babos
Babos
Hungary
- Height (m)1.79
- Weight (Kg)68
- Age26
WTA ranking92
Previous matches
US Open women
Singles
2nd Round
C.Gauff✓
6
4
6
T.Babos
2
6
4
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
T.Babos✓
6
0
C.Suárez
2
0
A
WTA San Jose
Singles
1st Round
T.Babos
2
6
63
M.Hibi✓
6
3
77
Roland-Garros women
Singles
1st Round
T.Babos
6
2
1
P.Hon✓
3
6
6
WTA Istanbul
Singles
2nd Round
V.Kudermetova✓
6
77
T.Babos
0
64
View more matches
Jelena
Ostapenko
Ostapenko
Latvia
- Height (m)1.77
- Weight (Kg)68
- Age22
WTA ranking74
Previous matches
WTA Zhengzhou
Singles
2nd Round
J.Ostapenko
1
2
A.Sabalenka✓
6
6
WTA Zhengzhou
Singles
1st Round
X.You
3
6
2
J.Ostapenko✓
6
0
6
US Open women
Singles
3rd Round
K.Ahn✓
6
7
J.Ostapenko
3
5
US Open women
Singles
2nd Round
J.Ostapenko✓
6
6
A.Riske
4
3
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
A.Krunic
3
67
J.Ostapenko✓
6
79
View more matches
