WTA Seoul
Singles | Semifinal

Y.Wang VS K.Muchová

21 September 2019 Starting from 07:00

Centre Court
LIVE - Yafan Wang - Karolína Muchová

WTA Seoul - 21 September 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Yafan Wang and Karolína Muchová live with Eurosport. The match starts at 07:00 on 21 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Yafan Wang
Yafan
Wang
ChinaChina
  • Height (m)
    1.7
  • Weight (Kg)
    -
  • Age
    25
WTA ranking
58
Previous matches
Karolína Muchová
Karolína
Muchová
Czech RepublicCzech Republic
  • Height (m)
    -
  • Weight (Kg)
    -
  • Age
    23
WTA ranking
45
Previous matches
