WTA Seoul
Singles | Semifinal
Y.Wang VS K.Muchová
21 September 2019 Starting from 07:00
Centre Court
Match
All matches
User comments
LIVE - Yafan Wang - Karolína Muchová
WTA Seoul - 21 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Yafan Wang and Karolína Muchová live with Eurosport. The match starts at 07:00 on 21 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Yafan
Wang
Wang
China
- Height (m)1.7
- Weight (Kg)-
- Age25
WTA ranking58
Previous matches
WTA Seoul
Singles
Quarter-final
P.Badosa
1
3
Y.Wang
✓
6
6
WTA Seoul
Singles
2nd Round
Y.Bonaventure
6
3
0
Y.Wang
✓
4
6
6
WTA Seoul
Singles
1st Round
D.Lao
4
62
Y.Wang
✓
6
77
WTA Nanchang
Singles
1st Round
N.Stojanovic
✓
6
6
Y.Wang
2
4
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
C.Wozniacki
✓
1
7
6
Y.Wang
6
5
3
View more matches
Karolína
Muchová
Muchová
Czech Republic
- Height (m)-
- Weight (Kg)-
- Age23
WTA ranking45
Previous matches
WTA Seoul
Singles
Quarter-final
K.Muchová
✓
6
6
P.Hon
3
3
WTA Seoul
Singles
2nd Round
K.Muchová
✓
6
6
T.Babos
2
3
WTA Seoul
Singles
1st Round
K.Muchová
✓
6
3
6
A.Van Uytvanck
4
6
2
US Open women
Singles
3rd Round
S.Williams
✓
6
6
K.Muchová
3
2
US Open women
Singles
2nd Round
K.Muchová
✓
6
4
77
S.Hsieh
1
6
62
View more matches
Watch Eurosport
- Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
- Stream to your devices at home or on the go
- Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more
Related
Videos & articles
08/07/2019
Wimbledon 2019 - Karolina Pliskova falls in marathon against Karolina Muchova
Wimbledon women
15/01/2019
Tennis news - Karolina Pliskova breezes past Czech counterpart Karolina Muchova in first round
Australian Open