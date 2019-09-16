WTA Seoul
Singles | 1st Round
Y.Bonaventure VS J.Pegula
16 September 2019 Starting from 05:00
Court 2
Match
LIVE - Ysaline Bonaventure - Jessica Pegula
WTA Seoul - 16 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Ysaline Bonaventure and Jessica Pegula live with Eurosport. The match starts at 05:00 on 16 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Ysaline
Bonaventure
Bonaventure
Belgium
- Height (m)-
- Weight (Kg)-
- Age25
WTA ranking113
Previous matches
WTA Hiroshima
Singles
1st Round
A.Van Uytvanck✓
6
6
Y.Bonaventure
4
2
WTA Jurmala
Singles
1st Round
K.Kawa✓
2
6
6
Y.Bonaventure
6
4
1
WTA Bucharest
Singles
2nd Round
Y.Bonaventure
0
2
K.Plíšková✓
6
6
WTA Bucharest
Singles
1st Round
T.Mrdeža
3
5
Y.Bonaventure✓
6
7
Wimbledon women
Singles
1st Round
V.Kudermetova✓
6
6
Y.Bonaventure
2
4
Jessica
Pegula
Pegula
United States
- Height (m)1.7
- Weight (Kg)-
- Age25
WTA ranking58
Previous matches
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
A.Cornet✓
6
6
J.Pegula
2
3
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
1st Round
Z.Diyas✓
7
6
J.Pegula
5
4
WTA Washington
Singles
Final
C.Giorgi
2
2
J.Pegula✓
6
6
WTA Washington
Singles
Semifinal
J.Pegula✓
6
3
6
A.Kalinskaya
3
6
1
WTA Washington
Singles
Quarter-final
J.Pegula✓
6
77
L.Davis
2
62
