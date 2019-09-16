WTA Seoul
Singles | 1st Round

Y.Bonaventure VS J.Pegula

16 September 2019 Starting from 05:00

Court 2
LIVE - Ysaline Bonaventure - Jessica Pegula

WTA Seoul - 16 September 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Ysaline Bonaventure and Jessica Pegula live with Eurosport. The match starts at 05:00 on 16 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Ysaline Bonaventure
Ysaline
Bonaventure
BelgiumBelgium
  • Height (m)
    -
  • Weight (Kg)
    -
  • Age
    25
WTA ranking
113
Previous matches
Jessica Pegula
Jessica
Pegula
United StatesUnited States
  • Height (m)
    1.7
  • Weight (Kg)
    -
  • Age
    25
WTA ranking
58
Previous matches
