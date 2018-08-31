WTA Seoul
Singles | 2nd Round
Y.Bonaventure VS Y.Wang
18 September 2019 Starting from 05:00
Court 2
Follow the Tennis match between Ysaline Bonaventure and Yafan Wang live with Eurosport. The match starts at 05:00 on 18 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Ysaline
Bonaventure
Bonaventure
Belgium
- Height (m)-
- Weight (Kg)-
- Age25
WTA ranking125
Previous matches
WTA Seoul
Singles
1st Round
Y.Bonaventure
✓
5
6
6
J.Pegula
7
2
4
WTA Hiroshima
Singles
1st Round
A.Van Uytvanck
✓
6
6
Y.Bonaventure
4
2
WTA Jurmala
Singles
1st Round
K.Kawa
✓
2
6
6
Y.Bonaventure
6
4
1
WTA Bucharest
Singles
2nd Round
Y.Bonaventure
0
2
K.Plíšková
✓
6
6
WTA Bucharest
Singles
1st Round
T.Mrdeža
3
5
Y.Bonaventure
✓
6
7
Yafan
Wang
Wang
China
- Height (m)1.7
- Weight (Kg)-
- Age25
WTA ranking58
Previous matches
WTA Seoul
Singles
1st Round
D.Lao
4
62
Y.Wang
✓
6
77
WTA Nanchang
Singles
1st Round
N.Stojanovic
✓
6
6
Y.Wang
2
4
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
C.Wozniacki
✓
1
7
6
Y.Wang
6
5
3
WTA New York
Singles
1st Round
K.Siniaková
✓
6
6
Y.Wang
3
2
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
2nd Round
K.Plíšková
✓
6
6
Y.Wang
1
3
