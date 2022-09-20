Jelena Ostapenko - Jeong Boyoung

J. Ostapenko vs B. Jeong | Seoul
Women's Singles | Round 1 | 20.09.2022 | Court 10
Not started
J. Ostapenko (1)
J. Ostapenko (1)
B. Jeong
B. Jeong
20/09
Players Overview

Jelena-Ostapenko-headshot
JelenaOstapenko
Latvia
Latvia
  • WTA ranking19
  • WTA points2146
  • Age25
  • Height1.77m
  • Weight-
Boyoung-Jeong-headshot
BoyoungJeong
Republic of Korea
Republic of Korea
  • WTA ranking-
  • WTA points-
  • Age19
  • Height-
  • Weight-

Statistics

Recent matches

J. Ostapenko

B. Jeong

No match played yet

LIVE MATCH: Jelena Ostapenko vs Jeong Boyoung

WTA Seoul - 20 September 2022

Follow the WTA Seoul Tennis match between Jelena Ostapenko and Jeong Boyoung live with Eurosport. The match starts at 04:00 on 20 September 2022.

Find up to date WTA Seoul results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

