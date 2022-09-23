Lulu Sun - Ekaterina Alexandrova
L. Sun vs E. Alexandrova | Seoul
Women's Singles | Quarter-final | 23.09.2022 | Court 10
Completed
L. Sun
5
66
E. Alexandrova (2)
7
78
Players Overview
LuluSun
Switzerland
- WTA ranking-
- WTA points-
- Age21
- Height-
- Weight-
EkaterinaAlexandrova
Russia
- WTA ranking24
- WTA points1750
- Age27
- Height1.75m
- Weight-
Statistics
