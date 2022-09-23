Magda Linette - Emma Raducanu
M. Linette vs E. Raducanu | Seoul
Women's Singles | Quarter-final | 23.09.2022 | Court 10
Completed
M. Linette (3)
2
2
E. Raducanu (6)
6
6
Players Overview
MagdaLinette
Poland
- WTA ranking51
- WTA points1000
- Age30
- Height1.71m
- Weight-
EmmaRaducanu
Great Britain
- WTA ranking77
- WTA points751
- Age19
- Height1.75m
- Weight-
