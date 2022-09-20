Tatjana Maria - Eugenie Bouchard

T. Maria vs E. Bouchard | Seoul
Women's Singles | Round 1 | 20.09.2022 | Court 10
Not started
T. Maria (7)
T. Maria (7)
E. Bouchard
E. Bouchard
20/09
Players Overview

Tatjana-Maria-headshot
Tatjana Maria
Germany
Germany
  • WTA ranking80
  • WTA points739
  • Age35
  • Height1.72m
  • Weight62kg
Eugenie-Bouchard-headshot
Eugenie Bouchard
Canada
Canada
  • WTA ranking-
  • WTA points-
  • Age28
  • Height1.78m
  • Weight58kg

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Tatjana-Maria-headshot
Tatjana Maria
Germany
Germany
Eugenie-Bouchard-headshot
Eugenie Bouchard
Canada
Canada
1

Wins

1 match

0

Wins

Recent matches

T. Maria

E. Bouchard

