Varvara Gracheva - Anna Blinkova
V. Gracheva vs A. Blinkova | Seoul
Women's Singles | Round 1 | 20.09.2022 | Seoul Olympic Park Tennis Center
Not started
V. Gracheva (5)
A. Blinkova
from 23:00
Players Overview
VarvaraGracheva
Russia
- WTA ranking85
- WTA points726
- Age22
- Height-
- Weight-
AnnaBlinkova
Russia
- WTA ranking146
- WTA points423
- Age24
- Height1.77m
- Weight-
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
2
Wins
2 matches
0
Wins
Recent matches
V. Gracheva
A. Blinkova
Table
|Players
|Pts
|1
|10365
|2
|5090
|3
|4300
|4
|3980
|5
|3501