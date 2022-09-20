Magda Linette - Arianne Hartono

M. Linette vs A. Hartono | Seoul
Women's Singles | Round 1 | 20.09.2022 | Seoul Olympic Park Tennis Center
Not started
M. Linette (3)
M. Linette (3)
A. Hartono
A. Hartono
from 23:00
Players Overview

Magda-Linette-headshot
MagdaLinette
Poland
Poland
  • WTA ranking51
  • WTA points1000
  • Age30
  • Height1.71m
  • Weight-
Arianne-Hartono-headshot
ArianneHartono
Netherlands
Netherlands
  • WTA ranking179
  • WTA points362
  • Age26
  • Height-
  • Weight-

Statistics

Recent matches

M. Linette

A. Hartono

LIVE MATCH: Magda Linette vs Arianne Hartono

WTA Seoul - 20 September 2022

Follow the WTA Seoul Tennis match between Magda Linette and Arianne Hartono live with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:00 on 20 September 2022.

Find up to date WTA Seoul results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

Fans can find the latest tennis news, interviews, expert commentary and videos. Follow all of this season’s hottest tennis tournaments including Wimbledon and the US Open. Keep up with Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Emma Raducanu and all of today’s top tennis players. See your favourite players go head to head.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from tennis to football, cycling, snooker and more.