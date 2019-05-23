23/05/19 - Patrice Dominguez
3
6
6
C. GarciaCaroline Garcia
11:30
6
3
2
M. KostyukMarta Kostyuk
WTA Strasbourg • Quarter-final
Caroline Garcia - Marta Kostyuk
WTA Strasbourg - 23 May 2019

Strasbourg – Follow the Tennis match between Caroline Garcia and Marta Kostyuk live with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:30 on 23 May 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Caroline Garcia vs Marta Kostyuk. Get all the latest on Tennis: fixtures, results and tables.

    
