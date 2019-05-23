Share
avant-match
LIVE
Caroline Garcia - Marta Kostyuk
WTA Strasbourg - 23 May 2019
Strasbourg – Follow the Tennis match between Caroline Garcia and Marta Kostyuk live with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:30 on 23 May 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Caroline Garcia vs Marta Kostyuk. Get all the latest on Tennis: fixtures, results and tables.
Highlights
Remove
No comments for this event.