D. YastremskaDayana Yastremska
13:00
A. SabalenkaAryna Sabalenka
WTA Strasbourg • Semifinal
Dayana Yastremska - Aryna Sabalenka
WTA Strasbourg - 24 May 2019

Strasbourg – Follow the Tennis match between Dayana Yastremska and Aryna Sabalenka live with Eurosport. The match starts at 13:00 on 24 May 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Dayana Yastremska vs Aryna Sabalenka. Get all the latest on Tennis: fixtures, results and tables.

    
