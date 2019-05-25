Yastremska sinks Garcia in epic final to claim Strasbourg title

Yastremska saved a championship point on her way to the title with the 19-year-old putting on a fearsome display of firepower in a match lasting a minute short of three hours.

"You've always been my idol, thank you for this match," Yastremska said.

"I was here two years ago and I lost in the first round. I almost lost at match point today but I'm happy to win."

Garcia took an early lead in the opening set but Yastremska fought back to level at 3-3 with powerful baseline shots.

Caroline Garcia à StrasbourgGetty Images

The Ukrainian stepped up her game to take the set with a mixture of baseline rallies and occasionally coming to the net to outfox her opponent.

Yastremska's devastating forehand kept her in control in the second set and she held a 5-3 lead which gave her a chance to serve for the title.

Garcia saved two championship points, however, and forced a deciding set as Yastremska double-faulted.

After a tense final set Yastremska dominated the tiebreaker to join Kiki Bertens, Karolina Pliskova and Petra Kvitova as the only women to have won two titles this year.