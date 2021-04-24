Aryna Sabalenka defeated Simona Halep 6-3 6-2 to reach the WTA Stuttgart final on Saturday afternoon.

The Belarussian will face Australian world number one Ash Barty after she pulled off a comeback win against Elina Svitolina.

Sabalenka hit four aces but claimed victory in part due to three break points won, with Halep failing to break her opponent on a single occasion.

WTA Stuttgart Barty enjoys birthday victory comeback over Svitolina to reach Stuttgart final 3 HOURS AGO

Sabalenka and Barty’s meeting on Sunday will be their seventh, with each player taking three wins so far. They most recently played at the Miami Open, which Barty won 6-4 6-7 6-3.

Trailblazers - The inspiring story of Serena Williams

WTA Stuttgart Barty fights back to beat Pliskova, will face Svitolina in last four A DAY AGO