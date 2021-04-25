Ash Barty roared back from a set down for the third time this week to overcome Aryna Sabalenka with a 3-6, 6-0, 6-3 win at the Stuttgart Open.

Barty held three break points at 3-2 down to stay on serve until Sabalenka capitalised on the opportunity two games later.

A misjudged drop shot from Barty put Sabalenka 5-3 in front before the Belarusian sealed the opening set on her second set point.

WTA Stuttgart Barty enjoys birthday victory comeback over Svitolina to reach Stuttgart final A DAY AGO

Barty raced back into contention in the second as Sabalenka's unforced errors increased. She quickly secured her first break when Sabalenka fired long to go 2-0 up.

Barty then went 4-0 up with a forehand crosscourt winner before sealing the bagel.

Barty carried her momentum into the decider as she raced into a 3-0 lead. Sabalenka did pull it back to 3-2, but Barty immediately responded with her second break of the set as the world number seven continued to double fault.

Barty fought off three break points in a tense 4-2 game en route to sealing the title in Germany on her second match point.

WTA Stuttgart Barty fights back to beat Pliskova, will face Svitolina in last four YESTERDAY AT 21:27