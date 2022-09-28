Katie Boulter - Belinda Bencic

K. Boulter vs B. Bencic | Tallinn Open
Women's Singles | Round 2 | 28.09.2022 | Center Court
Not started
K. Boulter
K. Boulter
B. Bencic (2)
B. Bencic (2)
from 09:00
Players Overview

Katie-Boulter-headshot
KatieBoulter
Great Britain
Great Britain
  • WTA ranking145
  • WTA points422
  • Age26
  • Height-
  • Weight-
Belinda-Bencic-headshot
BelindaBencic
Switzerland
Switzerland
  • WTA ranking14
  • WTA points2295
  • Age25
  • Height1.75m
  • Weight-

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Katie-Boulter-headshot
KatieBoulter
Great Britain
Great Britain
Belinda-Bencic-headshot
BelindaBencic
Switzerland
Switzerland
0

Wins

1 match

1

Wins

Recent matches

K. Boulter

B. Bencic

LIVE MATCH: Katie Boulter vs Belinda Bencic

WTA Tallinn - 28 September 2022

Follow the WTA Tallinn Tennis match between Katie Boulter and Belinda Bencic live with Eurosport. The match starts at 09:00 on 28 September 2022.

Find up to date WTA Tallinn results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

