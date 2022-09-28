Linda Nosková - Beatriz Haddad Maia

L. Nosková vs B. Haddad Maia | Tallinn Open
Women's Singles | Round 2 | 28.09.2022 | Center Court
Not started
L. Nosková
L. Nosková
B. Haddad Maia (3)
B. Haddad Maia (3)
from 09:00
Players Overview

Linda-Nosková-headshot
LindaNosková
Czech Republic
Czech Republic
  • WTA ranking105
  • WTA points623
  • Age17
  • Height-
  • Weight-
Beatriz-Haddad Maia-headshot
BeatrizHaddad Maia
Brazil
Brazil
  • WTA ranking15
  • WTA points2295
  • Age26
  • Height1.85m
  • Weight78kg

Statistics

Recent matches

L. Nosková

B. Haddad Maia

Table

PlayersPts
1
I. Swiatek
10180
2
O. Jabeur
5090
3
P. Badosa
3934
4
A. Kontaveit
3860
5
J. Pegula
3501

LIVE MATCH: Linda Nosková vs Beatriz Haddad Maia

WTA Tallinn - 28 September 2022

Follow the WTA Tallinn Tennis match between Linda Nosková and Beatriz Haddad Maia live with Eurosport. The match starts at 09:00 on 28 September 2022.

Find up to date WTA Tallinn results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

