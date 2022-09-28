Linda Nosková - Beatriz Haddad Maia
L. Nosková vs B. Haddad Maia | Tallinn Open
Women's Singles | Round 2 | 28.09.2022 | Center Court
Not started
L. Nosková
B. Haddad Maia (3)
from 09:00
Advertisement
Ad
Players Overview
LindaNosková
Czech Republic
- WTA ranking105
- WTA points623
- Age17
- Height-
- Weight-
BeatrizHaddad Maia
Brazil
- WTA ranking15
- WTA points2295
- Age26
- Height1.85m
- Weight78kg
Statistics
Recent matches
L. Nosková
B. Haddad Maia
Related matches
Advertisement
Ad
Table
|Players
|Pts
|1
|10180
|2
|5090
|3
|3934
|4
|3860
|5
|3501