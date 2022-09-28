Viktorija Golubic - Karolína Muchová

V. Golubic vs K. Muchová | Tallinn Open
Women's Singles | Round 2 | 28.09.2022 | Court 1
Not started
V. Golubic
V. Golubic
K. Muchová
K. Muchová
from 09:00
Players Overview

Viktorija-Golubic-headshot
ViktorijaGolubic
Switzerland
Switzerland
  • WTA ranking89
  • WTA points699
  • Age29
  • Height1.69m
  • Weight-
Karolína-Muchová-headshot
KarolínaMuchová
Czech Republic
Czech Republic
  • WTA ranking224
  • WTA points287
  • Age26
  • Height1.8m
  • Weight-

Statistics

Recent matches

V. Golubic

K. Muchová

Table

PlayersPts
1
I. Swiatek
10180
2
O. Jabeur
5090
3
P. Badosa
3934
4
A. Kontaveit
3860
5
J. Pegula
3501

LIVE MATCH: Viktorija Golubic vs Karolína Muchová

WTA Tallinn - 28 September 2022

Follow the WTA Tallinn Tennis match between Viktorija Golubic and Karolína Muchová live with Eurosport. The match starts at 09:00 on 28 September 2022.

Find up to date WTA Tallinn results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

