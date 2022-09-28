Ysaline Bonaventure - Jil Teichmann

Y. Bonaventure vs J. Teichmann | Tallinn Open
Women's Singles | Round 2 | 28.09.2022 | Tallinn Tennis Centre
Not started
Y. Bonaventure
Y. Bonaventure
J. Teichmann (9)
J. Teichmann (9)
from 23:00
Players Overview

Ysaline-Bonaventure-headshot
YsalineBonaventure
Belgium
Belgium
  • WTA ranking138
  • WTA points446
  • Age28
  • Height-
  • Weight-
Jil-Teichmann-headshot
JilTeichmann
Switzerland
Switzerland
  • WTA ranking36
  • WTA points1358
  • Age25
  • Height-
  • Weight-

Statistics

Recent matches

Y. Bonaventure

J. Teichmann

Table

PlayersPts
1
I. Swiatek
10180
2
O. Jabeur
5090
3
P. Badosa
3934
4
A. Kontaveit
3860
5
J. Pegula
3501

