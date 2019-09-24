WTA Tashkent
Singles | 1st Round
A.Amanmuradova
0
Y.Bonaventure
1
24 September 2019Center
LIVE - Akgul Amanmuradova - Ysaline Bonaventure
WTA Tashkent - 24 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Akgul Amanmuradova and Ysaline Bonaventure live with Eurosport. The match starts at 07:00 on 24 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Akgul
Amanmuradova
Amanmuradova
Uzbekistan
- Height (m)1.9
- Weight (Kg)80
- Age35
WTA ranking-
Previous matches
WTA Tashkent
Singles
1st Round
K.Kozlova
✓
6
6
A.Amanmuradova
1
0
WTA Tashkent
Singles
Quarter-final
N.Abduraimova
✓
6
6
A.Amanmuradova
3
3
WTA Tashkent
Singles
2nd Round
A.Amanmuradova
✓
6
6
L.Kichenok
1
2
WTA Tashkent
Singles
1st Round
J.Jakšic
4
6
2
A.Amanmuradova
✓
6
2
6
WTA Kuala Lumpur
Singles
1st Round
T.Majeric
✓
4
6
6
A.Amanmuradova
6
2
0
Ysaline
Bonaventure
Bonaventure
Belgium
- Height (m)-
- Weight (Kg)-
- Age25
WTA ranking125
Previous matches
WTA Seoul
Singles
2nd Round
Y.Bonaventure
6
3
0
Y.Wang
✓
4
6
6
WTA Seoul
Singles
1st Round
Y.Bonaventure
✓
5
6
6
J.Pegula
7
2
4
WTA Hiroshima
Singles
1st Round
A.Van Uytvanck
✓
6
6
Y.Bonaventure
4
2
WTA Jurmala
Singles
1st Round
K.Kawa
✓
2
6
6
Y.Bonaventure
6
4
1
WTA Bucharest
Singles
2nd Round
Y.Bonaventure
0
2
K.Plíšková
✓
6
6
