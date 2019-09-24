WTA Tashkent
Singles | 1st Round
Live
A.Amanmuradova
0
Y.Bonaventure
1
24 September 2019Center
LIVE - Akgul Amanmuradova - Ysaline Bonaventure

WTA Tashkent - 24 September 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Akgul Amanmuradova and Ysaline Bonaventure live with Eurosport. The match starts at 07:00 on 24 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Akgul Amanmuradova
Akgul
Amanmuradova
UzbekistanUzbekistan
  • Height (m)
    1.9
  • Weight (Kg)
    80
  • Age
    35
WTA ranking
-
Ysaline Bonaventure
Ysaline
Bonaventure
BelgiumBelgium
  • Height (m)
    -
  • Weight (Kg)
    -
  • Age
    25
WTA ranking
125
