WTA Tashkent
Singles | 1st Round

A.Van Uytvanck VS L.Samsonova

23 September 2019 Starting from 07:00

Court 1
sport-icons/white/tennis
Match
All matches
User comments

LIVE - Alison Van Uytvanck - Liudmila Samsonova

WTA Tashkent - 23 September 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Alison Van Uytvanck and Liudmila Samsonova live with Eurosport. The match starts at 07:00 on 23 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Alison Van Uytvanck
Alison
Van Uytvanck
BelgiumBelgium
  • Height (m)
    1.73
  • Weight (Kg)
    63
  • Age
    25
WTA ranking
62
Previous matches
View more matches
Liudmila Samsonova
Liudmila
Samsonova
RussiaRussia
  • Height (m)
    -
  • Weight (Kg)
    -
  • Age
    20
WTA ranking
133
Previous matches
View more matches

Watch Eurosport

  • Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
  • Stream to your devices at home or on the go
  • Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more
Find out more

Related

Videos & articles

Wimbledon 2019: Ash Barty dispatches Alison van Uytvanck on distant Court Two

Wimbledon women
04/07/2019

Tennis news - Caroline Wozniacki starts defence with win over Van Uytvanck

Australian Open women
14/01/2019

Wimbledon 2018: Champion Garbine Muguruza falls to Van Uytvanck in second round

Wimbledon women
05/07/2018

Simona Halep races past Naomi Osaka in Rome, Caroline Wozniacki advances

WTA Rome
16/05/2018