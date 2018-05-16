WTA Tashkent
Singles | 1st Round
A.Van Uytvanck VS L.Samsonova
23 September 2019 Starting from 07:00
Court 1
LIVE - Alison Van Uytvanck - Liudmila Samsonova
WTA Tashkent - 23 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Alison Van Uytvanck and Liudmila Samsonova live with Eurosport. The match starts at 07:00 on 23 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Alison
Van Uytvanck
Van Uytvanck
Belgium
- Height (m)1.73
- Weight (Kg)63
- Age25
WTA ranking62
Previous matches
WTA Seoul
Singles
1st Round
K.Muchová
✓
6
3
6
A.Van Uytvanck
4
6
2
WTA Hiroshima
Singles
Quarter-final
A.Van Uytvanck
4
5
M.Buzarnescu
✓
6
7
WTA Hiroshima
Singles
2nd Round
A.Van Uytvanck
✓
6
3
6
K.Flipkens
2
6
3
WTA Hiroshima
Singles
1st Round
A.Van Uytvanck
✓
6
6
Y.Bonaventure
4
2
US Open women
Singles
2nd Round
A.Van Uytvanck
5
4
Q.Wang
✓
7
6
View more matches
Liudmila
Samsonova
Samsonova
Russia
- Height (m)-
- Weight (Kg)-
- Age20
WTA ranking133
Previous matches
WTA Hiroshima
Singles
1st Round
L.Samsonova
62
4
K.Flipkens
✓
77
6
WTA Palermo
Singles
Semifinal
L.Samsonova
3
1
J.Teichmann
✓
6
6
WTA Palermo
Singles
Quarter-final
F.Ferro
77
3
4
L.Samsonova
✓
64
6
6
WTA Palermo
Singles
2nd Round
L.Samsonova
✓
6
7
T.Zidanšek
2
5
WTA Palermo
Singles
1st Round
L.Samsonova
✓
6
6
J.Fourlis
3
4
View more matches
