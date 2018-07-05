WTA Tashkent
Singles | 2nd Round
A.Van Uytvanck VS M.Niculescu
25 September 2019 Starting from 08:00
Olympic Tennis School
LIVE - Alison Van Uytvanck - Monica Niculescu
WTA Tashkent - 25 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Alison Van Uytvanck and Monica Niculescu live with Eurosport. The match starts at 08:00 on 25 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Alison
Van Uytvanck
Van Uytvanck
Belgium
- Height (m)1.73
- Weight (Kg)63
- Age25
WTA ranking62
Previous matches
WTA Tashkent
Singles
1st Round
A.Van Uytvanck
✓
6
6
L.Samsonova
0
1
WTA Seoul
Singles
1st Round
K.Muchová
✓
6
3
6
A.Van Uytvanck
4
6
2
WTA Hiroshima
Singles
Quarter-final
A.Van Uytvanck
4
5
M.Buzarnescu
✓
6
7
WTA Hiroshima
Singles
2nd Round
A.Van Uytvanck
✓
6
3
6
K.Flipkens
2
6
3
WTA Hiroshima
Singles
1st Round
A.Van Uytvanck
✓
6
6
Y.Bonaventure
4
2
Monica
Niculescu
Niculescu
Romania
- Height (m)1.68
- Weight (Kg)64
- Age31
WTA ranking104
Previous matches
WTA Tashkent
Singles
1st Round
N.Abduraimova
1
5
M.Niculescu
✓
6
7
WTA Nanchang
Singles
1st Round
M.Niculescu
6
3
1
A
L.Arruabarrena
✓
1
6
4
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
M.Niculescu
4
6
2
D.Yastremska
✓
6
1
6
Wimbledon women
Singles
2nd Round
E.Mertens
✓
7
6
M.Niculescu
5
0
Wimbledon women
Singles
1st Round
A.Petkovic
6
2
5
M.Niculescu
✓
2
6
7
