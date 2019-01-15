WTA Tashkent
Singles | Quarter-final

A.Van Uytvanck VS P.Parmentier

26 September 2019 Starting from 07:00

LIVE - Alison Van Uytvanck - Pauline Parmentier

WTA Tashkent - 26 September 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Alison Van Uytvanck and Pauline Parmentier live with Eurosport. The match starts at 07:00 on 26 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Alison Van Uytvanck
Alison
Van Uytvanck
BelgiumBelgium
  • Height (m)
    1.73
  • Weight (Kg)
    63
  • Age
    25
WTA ranking
62
Previous matches
View more matches
Pauline Parmentier
Pauline
Parmentier
FranceFrance
  • Height (m)
    1.75
  • Weight (Kg)
    65
  • Age
    33
WTA ranking
127
Previous matches
View more matches

