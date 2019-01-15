WTA Tashkent
Singles | Quarter-final
A.Van Uytvanck VS P.Parmentier
26 September 2019 Starting from 07:00
LIVE - Alison Van Uytvanck - Pauline Parmentier
WTA Tashkent - 26 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Alison Van Uytvanck and Pauline Parmentier live with Eurosport. The match starts at 07:00 on 26 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Alison
Van Uytvanck
Van Uytvanck
Belgium
- Height (m)1.73
- Weight (Kg)63
- Age25
WTA ranking62
Previous matches
WTA Tashkent
Singles
2nd Round
A.Van Uytvanck
✓
6
6
M.Niculescu
2
1
WTA Tashkent
Singles
1st Round
A.Van Uytvanck
✓
6
6
L.Samsonova
0
1
WTA Seoul
Singles
1st Round
K.Muchová
✓
6
3
6
A.Van Uytvanck
4
6
2
WTA Hiroshima
Singles
Quarter-final
A.Van Uytvanck
4
5
M.Buzarnescu
✓
6
7
WTA Hiroshima
Singles
2nd Round
A.Van Uytvanck
✓
6
3
6
K.Flipkens
2
6
3
View more matches
Pauline
Parmentier
Parmentier
France
- Height (m)1.75
- Weight (Kg)65
- Age33
WTA ranking127
Previous matches
WTA Tashkent
Singles
2nd Round
P.Parmentier
✓
2
6
6
T.Babos
6
4
3
WTA Tashkent
Singles
1st Round
P.Parmentier
✓
6
6
A.Krunic
1
2
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
P.Parmentier
1
62
A.Pavlyuchenkova
✓
6
77
WTA Palermo
Singles
1st Round
P.Badosa
✓
6
77
P.Parmentier
4
64
WTA Lausanne
Singles
1st Round
L.Samsonova
✓
6
3
6
P.Parmentier
0
6
3
View more matches
