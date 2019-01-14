WTA Tashkent
Singles | Final

A.Van Uytvanck VS S.Cirstea

28 September 2019 Starting from 10:00

Center
User comments

LIVE - Alison Van Uytvanck - Sorana Cirstea

WTA Tashkent - 28 September 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Alison Van Uytvanck and Sorana Cirstea live with Eurosport. The match starts at 10:00 on 28 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Alison Van Uytvanck
Alison
Van Uytvanck
BelgiumBelgium
  • Height (m)
    1.73
  • Weight (Kg)
    63
  • Age
    25
WTA ranking
62
Sorana Cirstea
Sorana
Cirstea
RomaniaRomania
  • Height (m)
    1.76
  • Weight (Kg)
    59
  • Age
    29
WTA ranking
95
