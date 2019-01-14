WTA Tashkent
Singles | Final
A.Van Uytvanck VS S.Cirstea
28 September 2019 Starting from 10:00
LIVE - Alison Van Uytvanck - Sorana Cirstea
WTA Tashkent - 28 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Alison Van Uytvanck and Sorana Cirstea live with Eurosport. The match starts at 10:00 on 28 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Alison
Van Uytvanck
Van Uytvanck
Belgium
- Height (m)1.73
- Weight (Kg)63
- Age25
WTA ranking62
Previous matches
WTA Tashkent
Singles
Semifinal
K.Plíšková
3
5
A.Van Uytvanck
✓
6
7
WTA Tashkent
Singles
Quarter-final
A.Van Uytvanck
✓
6
6
P.Parmentier
2
4
WTA Tashkent
Singles
2nd Round
A.Van Uytvanck
✓
6
6
M.Niculescu
2
1
WTA Tashkent
Singles
1st Round
A.Van Uytvanck
✓
6
6
L.Samsonova
0
1
WTA Seoul
Singles
1st Round
K.Muchová
✓
6
3
6
A.Van Uytvanck
4
6
2
Sorana
Cirstea
Cirstea
Romania
- Height (m)1.76
- Weight (Kg)59
- Age29
WTA ranking95
Previous matches
WTA Tashkent
Singles
Semifinal
K.Zavatska
0
3
S.Cirstea
✓
6
6
WTA Tashkent
Singles
Quarter-final
S.Cirstea
✓
7
5
6
D.Kovinic
5
7
1
WTA Tashkent
Singles
2nd Round
S.Cirstea
✓
3
6
7
Y.Bonaventure
6
3
5
WTA Tashkent
Singles
1st Round
S.Cirstea
✓
6
6
D.Allertová
1
4
WTA Hiroshima
Singles
1st Round
S.Sorribes
✓
6
3
6
S.Cirstea
2
6
2
