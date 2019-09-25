WTA Tashkent
Singles | 2nd Round
D.Kovinic VS M.Gasparyan
25 September 2019 Starting from 08:00
Olympic Tennis School
LIVE - Danka Kovinic - Margarita Gasparyan
WTA Tashkent - 25 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Danka Kovinic and Margarita Gasparyan live with Eurosport. The match starts at 08:00 on 25 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Danka
Kovinic
Kovinic
Montenegro
- Height (m)1.69
- Weight (Kg)67
- Age24
WTA ranking117
Previous matches
WTA Tashkent
Singles
1st Round
S.Sharipova
0
7
2
D.Kovinic
✓
6
5
6
WTA Seoul
Singles
1st Round
D.Kovinic
4
6
63
P.Tig
✓
6
3
77
WTA Hiroshima
Singles
1st Round
D.Kovinic
2
2
Z.Diyas
✓
6
6
WTA Moscow
Singles
1st Round
V.Ivakhnenko
✓
6
7
D.Kovinic
2
5
WTA Bucharest
Singles
1st Round
D.Kovinic
2
4
M.Buzarnescu
✓
6
6
Margarita
Gasparyan
Gasparyan
Russia
- Height (m)1.83
- Weight (Kg)73
- Age25
WTA ranking56
Previous matches
WTA Tashkent
Singles
1st Round
S.Vögele
4
6
4
M.Gasparyan
✓
6
4
6
WTA Seoul
Singles
2nd Round
M.Gasparyan
3
5
K.Flipkens
✓
6
7
WTA Seoul
Singles
1st Round
M.Gasparyan
✓
7
6
T.Maria
5
4
US Open women
Singles
2nd Round
J.Konta
✓
6
6
M.Gasparyan
1
0
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
M.Gasparyan
✓
77
6
P.Hon
64
4
