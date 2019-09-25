WTA Tashkent
Singles | 2nd Round

D.Kovinic VS M.Gasparyan

25 September 2019 Starting from 08:00

Olympic Tennis School
Match
LIVE - Danka Kovinic - Margarita Gasparyan

WTA Tashkent - 25 September 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Danka Kovinic and Margarita Gasparyan live with Eurosport. The match starts at 08:00 on 25 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Danka Kovinic
Danka
Kovinic
MontenegroMontenegro
  • Height (m)
    1.69
  • Weight (Kg)
    67
  • Age
    24
WTA ranking
117
Previous matches
Margarita Gasparyan
Margarita
Gasparyan
RussiaRussia
  • Height (m)
    1.83
  • Weight (Kg)
    73
  • Age
    25
WTA ranking
56
Previous matches
