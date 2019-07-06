WTA Tashkent
Singles | 1st Round
H.Dart VS A.Kalinskaya
23 September 2019 Starting from 07:00
Court 2
LIVE - Harriet Dart - Anna Kalinskaya
WTA Tashkent - 23 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Harriet Dart and Anna Kalinskaya live with Eurosport. The match starts at 07:00 on 23 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Harriet
Dart
Dart
Great Britain
- Height (m)-
- Weight (Kg)-
- Age23
WTA ranking132
Previous matches
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
A.Bogdan
✓
6
6
H.Dart
3
1
Wimbledon women
Singles
3rd Round
A.Barty
✓
6
6
H.Dart
1
1
Wimbledon women
Singles
2nd Round
H.Dart
✓
77
3
6
B.Haddad Maia
64
6
1
Wimbledon women
Singles
1st Round
H.Dart
✓
4
6
6
C.McHale
6
4
4
Nature Valley International
Singles
1st Round
A.Kontaveit
✓
3
6
6
H.Dart
6
4
2
View more matches
Anna
Kalinskaya
Kalinskaya
Russia
- Height (m)1.75
- Weight (Kg)-
- Age20
WTA ranking116
Previous matches
US Open women
Singles
2nd Round
A.Kalinskaya
2
3
K.Ahn
✓
6
6
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
S.Stephens
3
4
A.Kalinskaya
✓
6
6
WTA Washington
Singles
Semifinal
J.Pegula
✓
6
3
6
A.Kalinskaya
3
6
1
WTA Washington
Singles
Quarter-final
A.Kalinskaya
✓
6
4
6
K.Mladenovic
4
6
2
WTA Washington
Singles
2nd Round
M.Puig
6
65
4
A.Kalinskaya
✓
2
77
6
View more matches
