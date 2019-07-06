WTA Tashkent
Singles | 1st Round

H.Dart VS A.Kalinskaya

23 September 2019 Starting from 07:00

Court 2
LIVE - Harriet Dart - Anna Kalinskaya

WTA Tashkent - 23 September 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Harriet Dart and Anna Kalinskaya live with Eurosport. The match starts at 07:00 on 23 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Harriet Dart
Harriet
Dart
Great BritainGreat Britain
  • Height (m)
    -
  • Weight (Kg)
    -
  • Age
    23
WTA ranking
132
Anna Kalinskaya
Anna
Kalinskaya
RussiaRussia
  • Height (m)
    1.75
  • Weight (Kg)
    -
  • Age
    20
WTA ranking
116
