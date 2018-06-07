WTA Tashkent
Singles | 1st Round
Result
J.Paolini
4
4
K.Plíšková
✓
6
6
24 September 2019Court 1
LIVE - Jasmine Paolini - Kristýna Plíšková
WTA Tashkent - 24 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Jasmine Paolini and Kristýna Plíšková live with Eurosport. The match starts at 07:00 on 24 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Jasmine
Paolini
Paolini
Italy
- Height (m)-
- Weight (Kg)-
- Age23
WTA ranking126
Previous matches
WTA Guangzhou
Singles
Quarter-final
S.Kenin
✓
7
6
J.Paolini
5
1
WTA Guangzhou
Singles
2nd Round
J.Paolini
✓
7
3
7
S.Zheng
5
6
5
WTA Guangzhou
Singles
1st Round
T.Zidanšek
6
3
3
J.Paolini
✓
3
6
6
WTA Zhengzhou
Singles
1st Round
P.Martic
✓
7
6
J.Paolini
5
1
WTA Palermo
Singles
Quarter-final
K.Bertens
✓
6
1
6
J.Paolini
4
6
1
Kristýna
Plíšková
Plíšková
Czech Republic
- Height (m)1.84
- Weight (Kg)73
- Age27
WTA ranking81
Previous matches
WTA Seoul
Singles
2nd Round
K.Plíšková
6
3
4
E.Alexandrova
✓
3
6
6
WTA Seoul
Singles
1st Round
J.Choi
1
4
K.Plíšková
✓
6
6
WTA Nanchang
Singles
2nd Round
S.Peng
✓
6
0
6
K.Plíšková
3
6
4
WTA Nanchang
Singles
1st Round
S.Vögele
5
3
K.Plíšková
✓
7
6
US Open women
Singles
2nd Round
E.Mertens
✓
6
6
K.Plíšková
2
2
