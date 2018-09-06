WTA Tashkent
Singles | Semifinal
K.Zavatska VS S.Cirstea
27 September 2019 Starting from 08:00
LIVE - Katarina Zavatska - Sorana Cirstea
WTA Tashkent - 27 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Katarina Zavatska and Sorana Cirstea live with Eurosport. The match starts at 08:00 on 27 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Katarina
Zavatska
Zavatska
Ukraine
- Height (m)-
- Weight (Kg)-
- Age19
WTA ranking139
Previous matches
WTA Tashkent
Singles
Quarter-final
A.Kalinskaya
0
2
K.Zavatska
✓
6
6
WTA Tashkent
Singles
2nd Round
T.Martincová
4
4
K.Zavatska
✓
6
6
WTA Tashkent
Singles
1st Round
K.Zavatska
✓
6
5
J.Ostapenko
3
4
A
WTA Guangzhou
Singles
2nd Round
S.Kenin
✓
6
6
K.Zavatska
4
2
WTA Guangzhou
Singles
1st Round
K.Zavatska
✓
5
78
6
F.Ferro
7
66
4
Sorana
Cirstea
Cirstea
Romania
- Height (m)1.76
- Weight (Kg)59
- Age29
WTA ranking95
Previous matches
WTA Tashkent
Singles
Quarter-final
S.Cirstea
✓
7
5
6
D.Kovinic
5
7
1
WTA Tashkent
Singles
2nd Round
S.Cirstea
✓
3
6
7
Y.Bonaventure
6
3
5
WTA Tashkent
Singles
1st Round
S.Cirstea
✓
6
6
D.Allertová
1
4
WTA Hiroshima
Singles
1st Round
S.Sorribes
✓
6
3
6
S.Cirstea
2
6
2
US Open women
Singles
3rd Round
T.Townsend
✓
7
6
S.Cirstea
5
2
