WTA Tashkent
Singles | Semifinal

K.Zavatska VS S.Cirstea

27 September 2019 Starting from 08:00

Center
Match
LIVE - Katarina Zavatska - Sorana Cirstea

WTA Tashkent - 27 September 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Katarina Zavatska and Sorana Cirstea live with Eurosport. The match starts at 08:00 on 27 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Katarina Zavatska
Katarina
Zavatska
UkraineUkraine
  • Height (m)
    -
  • Weight (Kg)
    -
  • Age
    19
WTA ranking
139
Previous matches
Sorana Cirstea
Sorana
Cirstea
RomaniaRomania
  • Height (m)
    1.76
  • Weight (Kg)
    59
  • Age
    29
WTA ranking
95
Previous matches
